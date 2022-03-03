9 to 5 The Musical premieres despite recent flooding in theater basement

Musical theater junior Victoria Gomez, left, and musical theater senior Brock Huerter perform during a rehearsal for 9 to 5 The Musical on Feb. 28 in the Mainstage Theatre. Gomez imagines that she poisoned Huerter during a musical performance of "Potion Notion."  

With a burst pipe drenching the Fine Arts Building basement, music played and people danced as rehearsal for 9 to 5 The Musical continued above the flooding costume storage, said Jayden Marsik, stage manager and design and technology senior.  

Tabitha Thompson, assistant costume designer and theatrical design and technology sophomore, said the situation felt akin to the sinking of the Titanic.

“Even if there's hell or high water, the show goes on,” Thompson said. “Which is why we do theater.”

Two students try to sweep away the water to keep it from spreading on Feb. 27 in the basement of the Mainstage Theatre. A pipe burst in the basement during a dress rehearsal of 9 to 5 The Musical

The musical opened at 7:30 p.m. on March 2.  

As the show began, musicians riffed, and the stage came to life. Theater performance sophomore John Marshall said color bloomed across the stage, and he felt the energy radiating from the performers.

9 to 5 The Musical differed from typical shows performed by the theater department, Marsik said. It took true stories plucked from the 1970s feminist movement and produced a profound, honest performance while remaining comedic and lighthearted.

The musical follows main characters Violet Newstead, Doralee Rhodes and Judy Bernly as they navigate workplace sexism. 

Musical theater senior Fatima Flores, left, musical theater junior Victoria Gomez, center, and musical theater junior Kobie Jackson perform during a rehearsal of 9 to 5 The Musical on Feb. 28 in the Mainstage Theatre.

Victoria Gomez, musical theater junior who portrays Newstead, said small, intricate details onstage and in the script keep audiences privy to the show’s relevance. The way Newstead spells “woman” aloud as “womyn” during her confrontation with her boss Franklin Hart is an example of historical cognizance.  

“It's taken out the ‘e’ because with it, [the spelling of women includes] men, and we don't need men to be women,” Gomez said.

Theater performance sophomore Emily Halverson said the most memorable performance for her was “Get Out and Stay Out,” sung by musical theater senior Kobie Jackson as Judy Bernly.

Exhilarating energy filled the room with every musical number, and the audience could feel the raw emotions from the cast, Halverson said.

Marsik said supporting the cast and creating the scenery, costumes and effects were possible because of the ingenuity the behind-the-scenes crew put in.

Musical theater junior Kobie Jackson acts shocked as a printer spews papers all over the stage during a rehearsal of 9 to 5 The Musical on Feb. 28 in the Mainstage Theatre. Jackson said she's just trying to get stronger as she goes.

Using a leaf blower to create a malfunctioning Xerox machine showcased the efforts of the production team, Marsik said.

Marshall said the set for the show looked great, and he thought the performance seemed to go smoothly.  

Students can see the performance through March 6 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Musical theater seniors Fatima Flores, left, and Brock Huerter perform during a rehearsal for 9 to 5 The Musical on Feb. 27 in the Mainstage Theatre. Flores's character uses a phone cord to tie up Huerter's character.

