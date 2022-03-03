9 to 5 The Musical premieres despite recent flooding in theater basement

With a burst pipe drenching the Fine Arts Building basement, music played and people danced as rehearsal for 9 to 5 The Musical continued above the flooding costume storage, said Jayden Marsik, stage manager and design and technology senior.
Tabitha Thompson, assistant costume designer and theatrical design and technology sophomore, said the situation felt akin to the sinking of the Titanic.
“Even if there's hell or high water, the show goes on,” Thompson said. “Which is why we do theater.”
The musical opened at 7:30 p.m. on March 2.
As the show began, musicians riffed, and the stage came to life. Theater performance sophomore John Marshall said color bloomed across the stage, and he felt the energy radiating from the performers.
9 to 5 The Musical differed from typical shows performed by the theater department, Marsik said. It took true stories plucked from the 1970s feminist movement and produced a profound, honest performance while remaining comedic and lighthearted.
The musical follows main characters Violet Newstead, Doralee Rhodes and Judy Bernly as they navigate workplace sexism.
Victoria Gomez, musical theater junior who portrays Newstead, said small, intricate details onstage and in the script keep audiences privy to the show’s relevance. The way Newstead spells “woman” aloud as “womyn” during her confrontation with her boss Franklin Hart is an example of historical cognizance.
“It's taken out the ‘e’ because with it, [the spelling of women includes] men, and we don't need men to be women,” Gomez said.
Theater performance sophomore Emily Halverson said the most memorable performance for her was “Get Out and Stay Out,” sung by musical theater senior Kobie Jackson as Judy Bernly.
Exhilarating energy filled the room with every musical number, and the audience could feel the raw emotions from the cast, Halverson said.
Marsik said supporting the cast and creating the scenery, costumes and effects were possible because of the ingenuity the behind-the-scenes crew put in.
Using a leaf blower to create a malfunctioning Xerox machine showcased the efforts of the production team, Marsik said.
Marshall said the set for the show looked great, and he thought the performance seemed to go smoothly.
Students can see the performance through March 6 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building. Tickets are available online or at the door.
