30 things The Shorthorn is thankful for in 2020

Most people can collectively agree that 2020 has been less than ideal. But with Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s time to focus on the good things that still happened this year.
Here are 30 things The Shorthorn staff is thankful for.
1. We made it this far.
With everything going on, life can get overwhelming. Students can collectively give themselves a bit of credit for tackling everything that’s been thrown at them this semester.
2. Our sources
Our reporting wouldn’t be possible without the people quoted in them. We’re thankful for those who are willing to share their stories with The Shorthorn, especially with regard to how COVID-19 has affected their daily personal lives.
3. The efforts UTA and the City of Arlington took to address a lack of diversity and inclusivity
The university has created a number of diversity and inclusivity initiatives that are finally beginning to take form on campus. Arlington City Council approved the creation of a Unity Council focused on increasing citywide equality through community input and examining equity strategies. While there is still much more work to be done, these are positive steps in the right direction.
4. Kind and understanding professors
It’s safe to say many of us started off the semester in a state of semi-confusion or uncertainty, and some professors have been forgiving and flexible, understanding the conditions we’re living in. It’s been hard to balance a college education and life in a pandemic, but understanding professors make it all a bit easier.
5. Everyone who continues to wear a mask
Wearing a mask isn’t a conspiracy; it’s a courtesy. So thank you to everyone who continues to wear them properly without complaining.
6. Contact lenses
Breathing under face masks can be difficult for those with fog-prone glasses. Luckily, contacts solve that problem.
7. Class in bed
Yes, learning from home might not be the best option, but it does give us the opportunity to attend class from bed if we want, and that counts for something.
8. TikTok
Hours of entertainment at 2 a.m.
9. Mutuals on social media
You know, the ones who just post funny memes and hot takes that have nothing to do with the news or school. It helps us relax.
10. Fall weather
Even though we continue to face a roller coaster of weather fluctuations, at least it isn’t 100 degrees every day now. Summer is finally over.
11. Fuzzy socks
First of all, who doesn’t like fuzzy socks? Now that it’s finally getting a bit cooler (for the time-being) it’s the perfect time to break out your warm weather socks.
12. Tall cans of Dr Pepper
Sixteen fluid ounces of pure enjoyment. Reliable during late work nights and endless Zoom calls.
13. Animal Crossing
It seems so long ago now, but Animal Crossing debuted in March, and since then, it has provided an outlet for many students, including some on staff at The Shorthorn. It allows people to feel connected to a community even amid the pandemic.
14. Books
Physical ones — not ebooks. 2020’s been crazy, but books allow readers to escape to a different reality.
15. Hamilton
The Broadway musical became available for streaming on Disney+ in July, and since then, some of us have re-watched the show multiple times. Or listened to the soundtrack on repeat.
16. Positions
Ariana Grande blessed her fans with a new album last month, delivering a sassy, sexy, playful array of R&B-influenced songs. We hope to see more of Ari’s new music style in the future.
17. A break from school
It’s been a long, tiring semester, so this brief respite is wholly welcome.
18. Thanksgiving food
Enough said.
19. A remote working opportunity
The Shorthorn has operated primarily remotely since March when the university shut down. This allowed more than 30 staffers across Student Publications departments to continue working from home.
20. Megan Thee Stallion
This year, Megan has produced several certified hits like “Savage,” “WAP” and “B.I.T.C.H.” At the same time, she advocated for Black women voices and spotlighted the struggles they uniquely face.
21. Sarah Paulson
She’s like King Midas from Greek mythology. She turns each of her roles into pure gold.
22. Spirit horses
Although UTA’s campus lacks a diverse display of art projects, the spirit horses allow those who traverse the campus to look at something artistic. Plus they’re a unique symbol of UTA.
23. Kehlani
That’s the tweet.
24. Free water on campus
Thanks to resolutions from Student Government, the university now provides free water to students.
25. Two major sports teams in Arlington
They help give our sports reporters events to cover and experience at major league games and contribute to a thriving city.
26. Waffle House
Can’t go wrong.
27. The opportunity to continue education
Even though we don’t like online learning, at least we’ve been able to continue our education amid a global pandemic and uncertain economy.
28. House plants
Since the pandemic, many people have found comfort in plant parenting and the color their children bring to a home. Some of us may have ended up with more than 20 plants in the house.
29. Naps
Sometimes we nap too long, but no regrets.
30. The friends who check in even when we can’t be together
During the age of social distancing, feelings of loneliness and isolation have increased. Even a small occasional check-in can go a long way.
