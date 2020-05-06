3 DIY projects to enhance your self-care routine

With finals week adding to the stress of COVID-19, now might be the perfect time to unwind with some self-care.

Here’s a few DIY projects to enhance your self-care routine.

Coffee scrub

Making a coffee scrub is about as quick and simple as making a cup of coffee. The scrub won’t caffeinate you, but it’ll come with its own set of benefits.

An antioxidant called caffeic acid can exfoliate skin and help protect it from germs, according to Medical News Today. Coffee can also reduce inflammation around the eyes and the appearance of cellulite on the skin, protect against ultraviolet rays and improve acne.

Ingredients:

½ cup of ground coffee (pick your favorite roast!)

½ cup of sugar (either white or brown)

¼ cup coconut oil (solid oil works well)

1 tsp of cinnamon

Make it:

Mix all ingredients thoroughly in a mixing bowl. Store the scrub at room temperature in a jar with a lid.

Use it:

Apply gently to your skin, avoiding the eyes. Leave it on for several minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

Bath bombs

There’s nothing like the feeling of soaking in a warm bath, and bath bombs can make that feeling just a little fizzier. Do it for the ‘gram.

You might not think the colorful explosions have any benefit other than entertainment, but Epsom Salt (one of the main ingredients) can soothe the skin and reduce pain, soreness and stress.

Ingredients:

1 cup baking soda

½ cup citric acid

½ cup Epsom Salt

½ cup cornstarch

¾ tsp. water

2 tsp. essential oil (lavender, eucalyptus, rose — whatever your favorite bath scent is)

2 tsp. regular oil (almond, coconut and olive all work)

A few drops of liquid food coloring

Some type of mold — mini muffin tins, candy pans or round molds specifically for bath bombs

Make it:

Mix the baking soda, Epsom Salt and cornstarch in a large mixing bowl. Mix the water, both oils and food coloring by shaking them in a closed jar. Pour the liquid mixture into the dry mixture and mix them together with your hands. Then, add the citric acid. You’ll see a slight, fizzing reaction, but that’s normal. Mash the mixture into your molds as tightly as you can, then immediately loosen them. Allow the bombs to dry for at least a day or two.

Use it:

After the bombs are fully dry, wrap them up as gifts or use them immediately. Fill your bathtub with water and pop a bomb or two into the water. Turn on your favorite tunes or podcast and enjoy your bath.

Avocado skin masks

Remember when you were five and thought your older sister looked like an alien with a mashed up avocado on her face? Well, look at you now.

With an abundance of Vitamin E, potassium, lecithin and other nutrients, avocado is a prime skin care ingredient. Avocado skin masks can moisturize and nourish the skin, relieve inflammation, prevent and treat acne, treat sunburned skin and minimize signs of aging.

Here’s a few avocado mask versions:

1) Classic avocado

Ingredients:

½ ripe avocado

2 tbs. hot water

1 tsp. honey

Make it:

Mash the avocado with a fork or spoon. Dissolve the honey in the hot water and mix it in with the mashed avocado. Mix everything together.

2) Avocado and yogurt

Ingredients:

¼ ripe avocado

1 tsp. plain yogurt

½ tsp. honey

Make it:

Mash the avocado with a fork or spoon. Stir in yogurt and honey to form a paste.

3) Avocado and oatmeal

Ingredients:

½ ripe avocado

½ cup oatmeal

Make it:

Mash the avocado with a fork or spoon. Prepare the oatmeal according to its instructions. Combine both together.

Use it (any of the three):

Apply to skin gently with fingers. Leave on skin for 10-15 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Now, go take that last exam and submit your late homework. Then, kick back and unwind with a little self-care. You deserve it.

