Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

People flutter across the ground before Big Tex on Oct. 6 at the State Fair of Texas. The 55-foot-tall giant cowboy is the fair’s marketing icon.

Flashing lights, ringing bells, laughter and screams filled the air, as the smell of corn dogs and cotton candy lingered.

Rides of all shapes, sizes and intensities rumbled past the bright flashing Midway sign. Housing over 70 rides, the Midway offers a variety of rides for attendees of all ages.

When visiting, State Fair Food and Coupons are used to pay for all rides. This includes rides in The Kidway, which caters to young fairgoers, the 212-foot tall Texas Star Ferris wheel and the 500-foot tall Top o’ Texas Tower. 

The Midway also features attractions such as the Texas SkyWay, Dentzel Carousel and Sparklett’s Log Flume. Attendees can choose from a large assortment of rides ranging from haunted houses, bumper cars and small roller coasters. 

@RonaldoBolanos_

photo-editor@shorthorn.edu

Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

People sit down to play Water Races in the Midway on Oct. 6 at the State Fair of Texas. Attendees must purchase a Big Tex Game Card to play games.
Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

The Texas Star Ferris wheel rotates Oct. 6 at the State Fair of Texas. The wheel was first introduced in 1985 and stands at 212 feet and 6 inches.
Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

Fair attendees ride one of more than 70 rides in the Midway on Oct. 6 at the State Fair of Texas. The Kidway section of this area has rides that are more suitable for younger fairgoers.
Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

Attendees ride one of the various amusements at the Midway on Oct. 6 at the State Fair of Texas. The Midway offers over 70 rides, multiple game booths and many food stands for people to enjoy. 
Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

Fairgoers ride various thrills on the Midway on Oct. 6 at the State Fair of Texas. State Fair Food & Ride Coupons are used to pay for Midway rides.
Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

Spectators watch the nightly Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation show Oct. 6 at the State Fair of Texas. The show includes fireworks, dancing water and live performances from dancers and acrobats. 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments