Photos: Night at the 2022 State Fair of Texas

Flashing lights, ringing bells, laughter and screams filled the air, as the smell of corn dogs and cotton candy lingered.
Rides of all shapes, sizes and intensities rumbled past the bright flashing Midway sign. Housing over 70 rides, the Midway offers a variety of rides for attendees of all ages.
When visiting, State Fair Food and Coupons are used to pay for all rides. This includes rides in The Kidway, which caters to young fairgoers, the 212-foot tall Texas Star Ferris wheel and the 500-foot tall Top o’ Texas Tower.
The Midway also features attractions such as the Texas SkyWay, Dentzel Carousel and Sparklett’s Log Flume. Attendees can choose from a large assortment of rides ranging from haunted houses, bumper cars and small roller coasters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.