Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use.
As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
He hovers between helpful and humorous, often poking fun at himself.
“Corn dog on a stick, sausage on a stick, I’m on a stick, too,” the quip cackles across the crowds of the Cotton Bowl Plaza. “That’s what the State Fair is about: stuff on a stick.”
Garland resident Andy Mullins has long stayed the Midway’s mayor, playing the barker since 2004 and refining it throughout the years. He performs six 20-minute shows a day from 12:45 to 5:45 p.m. throughout the fair’s 24-day run.
His stand sits nestled between Big Tex and the Midway in the shadows of its towering rides and the blue booths of games.
The fair’s old manager bought the illusion from a convention in the mid-’90s, Mullins said. The barker is unique and can’t be found at other state fairs. Before he fell into the role, previous performers would come and go year to year.
He said he’s always enjoyed being the barker, so he’s never wanted to give it up. Even in an eight-year interval pursuing an acting career in California, he’d drive to Texas to be the barker.
The barker before him just waved and greeted people, so when Mullins first started the role, he thought he should do the same. But by his second year, he started making the show his own.
He could just float in his booth for 20 minutes making “half” jokes, but that’s not really what it’s about, Mullins said. People pass him all day, providing new interactions.
So when someone wearing a striped shirt strolls by, Mullins calls out that he’s matching their outfit; when children tease his top half, he threatens to chase them on a pogo stick.
“Something new happens every year that brings jokes or lightheartedness or something to talk about,” he said. “I always enjoy seeing the people that walk by. New conversations, new relationships happen on a daily basis, really, because people are walking by. Every time something happens, I remember it and retain it and then use it.”
Joleen Mullins, Andy’s wife and who he called his “better half,” said it’s Andy’s talent and engaging delivery that’s created what people see as the Midway Barker.
“When he first got cast in it, it’s just kind of like, ‘Well, now what do I do?’” Joleen Mullins said. “You just kinda work with it. It’s so different than if you have a script or something to go by. It’s up to the person to just make it work as far as the character, not the illusion.”
Sometimes people stop and stay for his whole show, and sometimes they just look as they walk on, but either way, Andy Mullins said he “wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
“When [the crowd] grows, it’s great,” he said. “It means that things are working, we’re having fun, the energy is there.”
Outside the box, he grows more than a few feet, stepping up to 6-foot-5-inches. Over his life, he’s done a mix of voiceover work, acting and comedy and currently works on shows with his wife when the fair’s not in season.
The Mullins met while doing comedy and have performed different shows together ever since, Joleen Mullins said. For the first time, she will also perform at the fair this year in her own show, “Tales at the Mastodon,” where she’ll entertain and tell stories to children.
His jokes are the “ultimate dad jokes but on a stick,” said Amber Fletcher, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs co-owner.
Amber’s grandfather, Neil Fletcher Sr. and his brother, Carl Fletcher, invented the Corny Dog in the late ’30s and introduced it to the State Fair of Texas 80 years ago in 1942. The brand has grown nationally, but the Fletcher’s have always called the fair home, Amber Fletcher said.
She’s gone to the fair all her life and would run around in a Fletcher’s T-shirt trading corny dogs for rides as a girl, she said. Since she was young, she’s watched Mullins be the “little voice of the Midway.”
“I do remember being a young child, mesmerized by the fact that, ‘Where is his body?’” Fletcher said. “I remember getting up close once, and I saw how the illusion is, and it didn’t ruin it for me.”
While Andy Mullins might be irreplaceable, he said his audience is interchangeable. Nothing is the same at any point, something’s always different.
But even amid the new faces, there’s still some consistency, like the shiny faces of children or the two brothers who visit from Virginia every year. Once, while he was shopping at Home Depot, someone recognized him as the Midway Barker.
He plans to continue in the role as long as he can walk, Andy Mullins said.
He wishes he can pinpoint a specific amount of time he’ll stay in the act, but, like his torso, that’s up in the air.
