2021’s most anticipated blockbuster lineup

Escapism through TV and film has served as a coping mechanism for many throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and, despite delays and longer production times, 2021’s movie scene holds films to look forward to.
Black Widow
The 24th installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe centers around the origin story of Scarlett Johansson’s titular character Black Widow.
Born Natasha Romanoff in Russia, Black Widow trained to be an operative and assassin. After the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics dissolved, the government places a target on her back while she acts as a freelance operative in New York.
The film is set to release May 7.
In The Heights
Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2008 for In the Heights, and the musical won Best Musical. It is now receiving a movie adaptation.
In The Heights will explore the neighborhood Miranda grew up in and dive into issues like immigration, generational gaps and gentrification.
The film is set to release June 18 and will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
As the 25th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is also Marvel’s first film with an Asian protagonist.
The movie will star Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as “Master of Kung Fu” Shang-Chi, who must battle the Ten Rings terrorist organization from Iron Man 3.
The film is set to release July 9.
Candyman
From the visionary who brought the world Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is back to bring to life the next chapter of the Candyman story.
Peele wrote the screenplay and is teaming up with director Nia DaCosta for the sequel to this 1992 horror classic. This movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as visual artist Anthony McCoy who moves to the same Chicago neighborhood that Candyman terrorized in the first movie.
The film is set to release Aug. 27 and will also star Tony Todd, the original candyman, to revive the role.
A Quiet Place Part II
John Krasinski’s directorial debut of A Quiet Place was a hit that left many audiences on the edge of their seats.
The sequel will shed light on the life of the Abbott family, now with a newborn baby and the absence of Krasinski’s character. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are all set to return to their roles and will introduce Cillian Murphy as Emmett.
The film is set to release Sep. 21.
Dune
A star-studded cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin join the revamp of the 1965 sci-fi novel Dune.
Chalamet plays the lead character Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family who must protect the most valuable substance in the universe: melange.
Dune was originally set to release in 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. It is now scheduled for an Oct. 1 release in theaters.
The Matrix 4
The Matrix series supposedly ended in 2003 with The Matrix Revolutions, but the now-legendary sci-fi series is adding a fourth installment.
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning to their roles as Neo and Trinity, alongside original director Lana Wachowski, who will be co-writing and directing the fourth film.
The film is set to release Dec. 22.
