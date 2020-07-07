2020 State Fair of Texas canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the State Fair of Texas has been canceled for the first time since World War II.
“In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love,” board chair Gina Norris said in a press release on the fair’s website.
The decision was announced in a message from Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, which included advice from fairgoers, government officials, medical experts and other concerned individuals.
The fair will reopen in 2021 from September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park. Affiliated nonprofits such as the Big Tex Scholarship Program and Big Tex Urban Farms and other community outreach initiatives will continue operating as usual.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association, respective conferences and participating universities will make decisions regarding the football games that usually take place at Cotton Bowl Stadium, which is located in Fair Park.
The board will announce ways for people to be involved in livestock and creative arts activities in the upcoming weeks.
