The small, antiquated walls of 1851 Club Arlington vibrated with the sound of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” as a drag queen dressed in a rhinestone leopard print bodysuit danced on a roped-off stage.

Guests held out dollar bills for her to snatch as she danced by, lip-syncing all the while and thanking them with a fleeting moment of dedicated attention.

After closing its doors due to COVID-19 in January, 1851 Club, the only gay bar in Arlington, welcomed guests back with a drag show Friday night.

According to previous Shorthorn reporting, the exact origins of 1851 Club are unknown even to its most long-standing customers. But its history of providing a haven to queer Arlington patrons is its legacy — and Dalton Haynes, 1851 Club's new owner, couldn't let go of that.

When Haynes saw a Facebook post about the club closing in January, the first people he thought of were the stage manager, employees and patrons who had been a part of the club for more than a decade, he said.

The bar hosted drag shows every Friday and Saturday since the ’80s, he said, and as the only gay bar in Arlington, it was important to keep the history alive.

Haynes could afford to buy the club, so he called the previous owner and his attorney, and within two days they were looking at contracts, he said.

Despite the history and memories he made at the club over the years, his biggest reason for purchasing the club was his grandma, Haynes said.

An avid poker player, Haynes’ grandma played every Monday in the club, and all the regulars loved her, he said.

“This is the last place she ever got to play poker,” Haynes said. “So there was a lot of sentimental value there for me.”

When she died last December, one of the first things Haynes thought was that he would never be able to sit with her and play poker at 1851 Club.

A square plexiglass photo of her now resides on the wall, watching over the patrons and building she spent so much of her life in.

When preparing the club to reopen, it was important to Haynes to keep the ’80s vibe while giving the interior a facelift, he said.

He aimed to let the past be the past and move on with nothing but positive energy, he said.

The update was something he thought needed to happen a long time ago, Haynes said. He and his crew spent a month painting, and at one point he worked four 18-hour days in a row, he said.

Painting, lighting and installing five more TVs were among the renovations, and Haynes bought a crystal chandelier to dress up the space.

The club had a soft opening Monday through Wednesday, he said, and Thursday was a customer appreciation day for all the patrons who had supported the bar for years.

Friday was the grand reopening, featuring a drag show in the spirit of what the club had been known for for so many years.

And the show isn’t just a tribute. Drag shows will continue every Friday and Saturday like always, Haynes said, and he plans to incorporate other specialty days as well.

A karaoke night is one idea in the works, as well as a college night for UTA students on Wednesdays, scheduled to begin next week.

Although he didn’t attend UTA himself, his best friend did, Haynes said, and now as the owner of a gay bar close to campus, he wants to provide a safe space for gay students.

Arlington resident Jonique “JoJo” Johnson said she heard about the reopening from a buddy who’s a regular and wanted to be there to support it.

It’s shocking to her that a city as well-known as Arlington only has one gay bar, which she said is why she came.

Cole Miller, Haynes’ friend and a longtime supporter of the club, drove from Waxahachie, Texas, for the grand opening, something he said he was happy to do.

Miller said he wanted to support the club because it stands for important representation.

“I think having a fun bar where we can all — straight people, gay people, anything in between — can come together and be a community is important, especially in Texas,” Miller said.

Haynes said COVID-19 already hit everybody hard enough, and he wants 1851 Club to be a space where anyone can come and be themselves.

“I just want everyone to know that they're welcome here,” he said.

@Sam_Knowles00

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu