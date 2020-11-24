12 Arlington restaurants open for business on Thanksgiving

As students prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, many are faced with a difficult choice – visiting family or staying home.

For those that decide to stay, cooking may not be an option. Many restaurants in Arlington will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but a few will remain open for those who would prefer to eat out.

Here are a dozen restaurants open for dine-in or pick up.

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar

522 Lincoln Square

817-275-5400 boomerjacks.com

Buffalo Wild Wings

1301 N. Collins St.

817-860-2999 buffalowildwings.com

Cracker Barrel

4300 S. Bowen Road

817-465-9583 crackerbarrel.com

Hooters

1511 N. Collins St.

817-265-3861 hooters.com

IHOP

1315 Wet N Wild Way

817-795-7700 ihop.com

J. Gilligan's Bar and Grill

400 E. Abram St.

817-274-8561 jgilligans.com

New York Eats

604 Doug Russell Road, Suite B

682-593-1428 www.newyorkeats.net

Omi Korean Grill and Bar

226 Lincoln Square

682-323-8386 omikoreanbbq.com

Shell Shack

550 Lincoln Square

844-588-2722 shellshack.com

TGI Fridays

1524 N. Collins St.

817-261-2390 tgifridays.com

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

4001 Arlington Highlands Blvd.

817-465-3700 kegsteakhouse.com

Waffle House

2221 S. Cooper St.

817-274-4662 wafflehouse.com

