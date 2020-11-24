12 Arlington restaurants open for business on Thanksgiving

As students prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, many are faced with a difficult choice – visiting family or staying home.
For those that decide to stay, cooking may not be an option. Many restaurants in Arlington will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but a few will remain open for those who would prefer to eat out.
Here are a dozen restaurants open for dine-in or pick up.
BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar
522 Lincoln Square
817-275-5400 boomerjacks.com
Buffalo Wild Wings
1301 N. Collins St.
817-860-2999 buffalowildwings.com
Cracker Barrel
4300 S. Bowen Road
817-465-9583 crackerbarrel.com
Hooters
1511 N. Collins St.
817-265-3861 hooters.com
IHOP
1315 Wet N Wild Way
817-795-7700 ihop.com
J. Gilligan's Bar and Grill
400 E. Abram St.
817-274-8561 jgilligans.com
New York Eats
604 Doug Russell Road, Suite B
682-593-1428 www.newyorkeats.net
Omi Korean Grill and Bar
226 Lincoln Square
682-323-8386 omikoreanbbq.com
Shell Shack
550 Lincoln Square
844-588-2722 shellshack.com
TGI Fridays
1524 N. Collins St.
817-261-2390 tgifridays.com
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar
4001 Arlington Highlands Blvd.
817-465-3700 kegsteakhouse.com
Waffle House
2221 S. Cooper St.
817-274-4662 wafflehouse.com
