Lady Mavs lose No. 1 spot in Sun Belt conference after 62-57 loss against Louisiana-Lafayette

On “UTA Beats Cancer” day, the women’s basketball team (15-6, 9-3) fell to the University of Louisiana Lafayette 62-57 on Saturday at College Park Center.
The loss ended the Lady Mavericks' six-game win streak. It also puts the team back to No. 2 in the Sun Belt Conference ranking, behind Troy University. UTA took the No. 1 spot Thursday after winning against the University of Louisiana Monroe, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
UTA’s defense set the tone early, as they forced the Ragin’ Cajuns to miss five of their first seven shots to jump out to a 12-4 lead. Then, Louisiana-Lafayette took its turn to make a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 12-11 in the first quarter.
“Our goal was to defend them off the bounce,” head coach Shereka Wright said. “I thought we did a really good job of that.”
UTA attacked the basket in the second period and got to the free-throw line after only shooting 31% in the first. The Lady Mavericks converted three out of six free throws in the quarter and scored eight points in the paint.
Senior guard Claire Chastain played well defensively in the first half, blocking three shots to hold the lead for UTA 23-22 at halftime.
Chastain said Wright implored her to be a defensive force before the game.
“I definitely took that as a challenge and went out there and tried my best and took her pointers, and I think it definitely helped me,” she said.
Senior guard Terryn Milton scored six points in the third quarter, and UTA’s defense forced three Louisiana-Lafayette turnovers to maintain a 38-36 lead after three.
The Ragin Cajuns’ defense stymied the Lady Mavericks’ offense in the fourth quarter, forcing seven turnovers and shooting 67% from the field in the period to secure a 62-57 victory for Louisiana-Lafayette.
UTA missed 10 of 16 free throws in the game, which led to a five-point loss.
The Lady Mavericks will travel to play Saturday at 1 p.m. against Coastal Carolina University.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
