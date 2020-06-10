The Lockheed Martin Career Development Center facilitates on-campus student employment postings for UTA & wants to help you succeed in your job search.
If you are looking for an on-campus job, watch our quick video that has tips on how to gain a student employment position. This encompasses both work-study AND regular student assistant positions. On-campus job postings are listed in Handshake. Please note, your Handshake profile will not be active until a few days after registering for class.
