RVSP provides education, support, and advocacy on campus. RVSP actively works to promote a healthy culture on campus where gender-based violence is not tolerated and we support anyone who has been impacted by sexual violence.
RVSP believes survivors and ensures they know their rights so they may explore their best path to healing. RVSP is here to support individuals with whatever they need in order to feel safe to pursue their education through resources and referrals. Visit website for more!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.