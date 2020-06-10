Instagram Facebook

RVSP provides education, support, and advocacy on campus. RVSP actively works to promote a healthy culture on campus where gender-based violence is not tolerated and we support anyone who has been impacted by sexual violence.

RVSP believes survivors and ensures they know their rights so they may explore their best path to healing. RVSP is here to support individuals with whatever they need in order to feel safe to pursue their education through resources and referrals. Visit website for more!

