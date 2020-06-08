Facebook
The Pre-Law Center here at UTA is the academic hub and resource center for students of all majors on campus who are looking to pursue careers in law or learn more about the role the justice system plays in our society.

Through the Pre-Law Center, you can receive advising, law school application help, LSAT prep, resume review, mentorship with an attorney, internship connections and much more!

Check us out on our website at www.uta.edu/prelaw or email us at prelaw@uta.edu today!

Pre-Law Center
