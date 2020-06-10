The Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) provides, tracks, and assesses research opportunities for undergraduate students through informal (volunteer) and formalized (program/employment) opportunities.
OUR provides student/faculty mentor matching and collaborates with DFW entities. OUR is also part of the Maverick Advantage distinctions and provides four funded and formalized undergraduate research opportunities.
