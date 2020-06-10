Engage. Involve. Connect. Our UTA fraternity and sorority community is home to 27 organizations, 16 fraternities and 12 sororities.
The mission of Fraternity and Sorority Life is to provide accessible programs and services that enhance the academic experience at UT Arlington. The department is committed to this mission through advising and working with student groups, implementing and planning events and collaborating with a wide range of constituents.
