Inspire others. Elevate your influence. Learn to lead at your full potential.
The Follett Student Leadership Center at The University of Texas at Arlington can help you become an individual who affects change in your community. Through programs, workshops, retreats, and our leadership minor we create knowledgeable, relational, and influential leaders who are ready to affect change around the world.
