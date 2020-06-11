The Division of Student Affairs is committed to your success and lifelong learning through inclusive programs, services, traditions, and events that engage you in the UTA community and support your academic goals.
The Office of the Vice President of Student Affairs is available to assist in a variety of ways including navigating campus needs, emergency assistance, and understanding student life opportunities. In addition to our office staff, our website and social media handles @utastudents, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are dedicated to supporting you.