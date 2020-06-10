The Big Event Logo
The Big Event is the largest student-led day of community service in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. 

It brings together all the UTA students, faculty, and staff to come together on one day and give back to the community by volunteering at different project sites. It is our way of saying a big thank you to people who contribute to our community and make it better!

