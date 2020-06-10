The Big Event is the largest student-led day of community service in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
It brings together all the UTA students, faculty, and staff to come together on one day and give back to the community by volunteering at different project sites. It is our way of saying a big thank you to people who contribute to our community and make it better!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.