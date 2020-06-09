Student Governance Logo
Student Government has been a part of the University since 1922. It is the primary way for students to participate in the policy making that directly affects their educational and campus experience at the University.

Student Government has provided many services to the student community including such things as the Grade Exclusion Policy, the Enrichment Hour, registration by credit hour, student access to course evaluations, and open parking after 5 p.m.

