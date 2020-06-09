Instagram Facebook
UTA Spirit Groups include the cheer team, dance team, Blaze the Mascot and the UTA Wranglers.

All spirit groups are present at every home athletic event and participant in numerous campus events throughout the year, as well as community events. Our cheer and dance teams, along with Blaze, compete at NCA/NCA Collegiate Nationals every year. The Wranglers are the fun, spirited, rowdy group at games who radiate with UTA pride!

UTA Spirit Groups
