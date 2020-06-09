Pro-Life Mavericks is dedicated to defending life from the moment of conception until natural death.
We educate our peers on Pro-Life issues and serve life affirming organizations such as pregnancy centers and nursing homes, we also support pregnant and parenting students through our scholarship.
