College marching band is a great way to meet new friends from all over campus.
Since the cancellation of football 1986, the Maverick Marching Band has toured the region as the ambassadors of the University. You do not need to be a music major to participate in marching band. The band performs at marching contests and Bands of America regionals throughout the Fall.
