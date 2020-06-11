iConnect is a student organization and peer mentorship that’ll bridge the gap between secondary education and college.
Our goal is to pair driven high school students with college students who are willing to aid them in their career goals and transition into higher education. Through this experience, we hope both parties will gain leadership, team building, problem solving, and interpersonal skills. This is an opportunity to get involved and give back to the community! :-)
