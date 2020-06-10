Freshman Leaders on Campus is a leadership organization made of exclusively incoming freshman. FLOC strives to promote on-campus involvement, community service, and campus pride.
FLOC prepares freshman for various leadership roles at the University of Texas at Arlington.
