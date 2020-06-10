EXCEL Campus Activities is UTA's official student-led programming board. Our members create, plan, and host campus events to ensure and enhance an on-campus community.
Some of our legacy events include: Mavsmeet Afterparty, Homecoming BASH, and Bed Races.
