Engineers Without Borders

EWB is a student organization devoted to using engineering talent and experience to help people less fortunate than themselves.

We do this through volunteering activities in our local area, as well as through projects overseas. Come join us as we help other people through volunteering and plan out projects to help people in other countries.

We want any and all majors!

