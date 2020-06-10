Dan Dipert University Welcome Center - MavElite

MavElite tour guides and campus visit assistants at the Dan Dipert University Welcome Center work to create impactful first impressions of UTA for prospective students and their families.
It's likely that many of you might have taken a tour of UTA with a MavElite tour guide or attended another UTA Admissions event with MavElite! Find out more about how you can work with us during your time at UTA to create lasting impressions of our beautiful campus for the new Mavericks of tomorrow!
