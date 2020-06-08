Circle K logo
Instagram Facebook
Organization Site

Click here to meet us live on Fridays from 1-2 pm

CKI is the world's largest student-led collegiate service organization that is a member of the Kiwanis family.

If you were a Key Club member in high school, or even if you weren't, CKI is the place to be! We are founded on the three tenets of Service, Leadership and Fellowship. By engaging with our community through various service projects, our members connect with each other and form lifelong friendships through our mutual love for service. Come see what CKI is all about!

Load comments