CKI is the world's largest student-led collegiate service organization that is a member of the Kiwanis family.
If you were a Key Club member in high school, or even if you weren't, CKI is the place to be! We are founded on the three tenets of Service, Leadership and Fellowship. By engaging with our community through various service projects, our members connect with each other and form lifelong friendships through our mutual love for service. Come see what CKI is all about!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.