A national co-ed service fraternity that's three main principles are friendship, service, and leadership.
Adam Drew
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
ALL ORGANIZATIONS (A-Z)
- Academic Success Center
- Access
- Active Minds
- Aero Mavericks
- African Student Organization
- Alpha Chi Omega
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Zeta Mu Chapter
- Alpha Phi Omega
- Alpha Phi Sigma - National Criminal Justice Honor Society
- Alternative Breaks
- Alumni Relations
- American Advertising Federation
- American Society of Civil Engineers
- Asian Student Association
- Asian-American Student Nursing Organization
- Baptist Student Ministry
- Beta Alpha Psi, Gamma Phi Chapter
- Beta Theta Pi
- Black Student Association
- Campus Cat Coalition
- Campus Recreation
- Caption Information
- Christians On Campus
- Circle K International
- College Panhellenic
- Cycling - Sports Club
- Dan Dipert University Welcome Center - MavElite
- Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority, Inc.
- Delta Delta Delta
- Delta Sigma Pi
- Delta Tau Delta
- Delta Upsilon International Fraternity
- Delta Zeta
- Department of Modern Languages
- Division of Student Affairs
- EXCEL Campus Activities
- Engineers Without Borders
- Esports
- Fellowship of Christian University Students
- Fielder College
- Filipino Student Association
- Folllett Student Leadership Center
- Fraternity & Sorority Life
- Freshman Leaders on Campus (FLOC)
- German Language Society
- Gerontology Organization
- Global Medical Training
- Gymnastics Sport Club
- Health Occupations Students of America
- IGNITE
- Interfraternity Council
- Japanese Culture Society
- Kappa Delta Chi
- Kappa Sigma
- Kendo Club
- Korean Culture Association
- LGBTQ+ Program
- Lambda Chi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- Lambda Phi Epsilon
- Leadership Honors Program
- Liberal Arts Constituency Council
- Martial Arts Club
- Maventure Camp
- Maverick Marching Band
- Maverick Orientation Leaders
- Maverick Secular Society
- Mavericks for Christ
- Mavs Go Green
- Minority Association of Premedical Students
- Multicultural Greek Council
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
- National Pan-Hellenic Council
- North American Society for Trenchless Technology
- Off-Campus Mavericks
- Office for Students with Disabilities
- Office of Undergraduate Research
- Omega Delta Phi
- Phi Beta Sigma
- Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity
- Pi Kappa Phi
- Pi Tau Sigma
- Powerlifting
- Pre-Law Center
- Pre-Law Society
- Pre-Optometry Professional Society
- Pre-Physician Assistant Organization
- Pro-Life Mavericks
- Public Relations Student Society of America
- Redeemed Christian Fellowship
- Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Program
- SKY
- Science Constituency Council
- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
- Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority Inc.
- Society for Human Resource Management
- Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers
- Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers
- Society of Women Engineers
- Spirit Groups
- Student Governance
- Student Society of Real Estate
- Sustainable Engineering Minor
- Tennis Club
- The Advancement of Females in Medicine
- The Association of Latino Professionals for America
- The Big Event, Student Activities
- The Lockheed Martin Career Development Center - Student Employment
- UTA Ambassadors
- UTA PD Crime Victim Services
- UTA Volunteers
- University Catholic Community
- University Singers
- Vietnamese Student Association
- Wesley Foundation
- Women in Law
- Women’s Soccer Club
- Young Americans for Freedom
- Zeta Tau Alpha
- alpha Kappa Delta Phi
- iConnect