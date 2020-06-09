At Active Minds at UTA, we are changing the conversation of mental health on campus. We are not a counselors - we're a group of students that care.
Hey y'all!
Hope you're all doing well during this peculiar time.
Our goals are:
- To change the conversation about Mental Health at UTA.
- Spread Suicide awareness as well as prevention.
- Break the stigma surrounding mental illness and aid in
- Navigating "hard to talk about" issues
