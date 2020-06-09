Instagram Facebook
At Active Minds at UTA, we are changing the conversation of mental health on campus. We are not a counselors - we're a group of students that care.

Hey y'all!

Hope you're all doing well during this peculiar time.

Our goals are:

  • To change the conversation about Mental Health at UTA.
  • Spread Suicide awareness as well as prevention.
  • Break the stigma surrounding mental illness and aid in
  • Navigating "hard to talk about" issues
Active Minds logo
