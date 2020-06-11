Sigma Lambda Gamma
Our Mission: Through excellence in the organization’s five founding principles: Academics, Community Service, Cultural Awareness, Social Interaction, and Morals & Ethics. Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc. provides opportunities for lifelong empowerment to its members, thereby positively influencing the global community.

Our Vision: Empowered women leading the world.

Our Motto: Culture is Pride. Pride is Success.

