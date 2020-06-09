Pi Kappa Phi was founded by exceptional men who chose to lead. We are an organization that goes against the status quo and creates exceptional leaders from uncommon opportunities in each one of our members.
We strive to maintain our presence on campus by leadership development, community service, and social activities.
