A fraternity who focuses on Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service.
We were founded January 9, 1914 on the campus of Howard University by our three founders: Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown
A fraternity who focuses on Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service.
We were founded January 9, 1914 on the campus of Howard University by our three founders: Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.