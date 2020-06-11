Delta Upsilon
Delta Upsilon, an international men's fraternity founded in 1834, is committed to Building Better Men through our Four Founding Principles, Friendship, Character, Culture, and Justice, that challenge our brothers to expect nothing less than excellence from themselves and others.

There are no secrets with Delta Upsilon. No secret rituals. No secret oaths. No hazing. Delta Upsilon is proud to be the world's only international fraternity committed to sharing our ideals, symbols, and rituals openly.

