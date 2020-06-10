Delta Delta Delta logo
Delta Delta Delta is a National Panhellenic Sorority that was founded in 1888. We pride ourselves in upholding our values of truth, self sacrifice and friendship.

We know that the word “sorority” comes with a lot of pre-conceived notions and stereotypes, and we want to be ground breakers in that regard. We want to show you just how selfless our love, sisterhood, and dedication to serving our community really is.

We look forward to meeting you!

