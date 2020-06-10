DELTA ALPHA SIGMA logo
Delta Alpha Sigma is a multicultural sorority that was founded at the University of Texas at Arlington on March 10, 2004.

We offer various opportunities to get involved on campus such as leadership, community service, and social events. Delta Alpha Sigma is dedicated to empowering women, bettering the community, and offering a home away from home.

