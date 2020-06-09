The Wesley Foundation is a campus ministry that exists to equip students to be and to make disciples of Jesus Christ.
We gather each week for worship and teaching. You can get involved through weekly discipleship one-on-one or in groups. We also host retreats and mission trips each year.
Want more info? Fill out this form: https://forms.gle/SRn6mu3jNM7KrXhSA
Until then, the best way to find out more about us is to:
Follow our instagram: @utawesley
Visit our website: utawesley.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.