Instagram Facebook
Organization Site

The Wesley Foundation is a campus ministry that exists to equip students to be and to make disciples of Jesus Christ.

We gather each week for worship and teaching. You can get involved through weekly discipleship one-on-one or in groups. We also host retreats and mission trips each year.

Want more info? Fill out this form: https://forms.gle/SRn6mu3jNM7KrXhSA

Until then, the best way to find out more about us is to:

Follow our instagram: @utawesley

Visit our website: utawesley.org

Wesley Foundation logo
Load comments