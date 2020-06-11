Fielder College

We are a student org that is based out of Fielder Church that wants to help you make friends this year!
We hangout weekly and would love to get to know you and connect you with friendships that will last beyond your college years.
We are a student org that is based out of Fielder Church that wants to help you make friends this year!
We hangout weekly and would love to get to know you and connect you with friendships that will last beyond your college years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.