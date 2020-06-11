Christians On Campus Jun 11, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Instagram Facebook Organization Site Since 1977 Christians on Campus has welcomed all students who seek to know God and the Bible.Come gain Christ with us, through community, Bible study, and fellowship! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ALL ORGANIZATIONS (A-Z) Academic Success Center Access Active Minds African Student Organization Alpha Chi Omega Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Zeta Mu Chapter Alpha Phi Sigma - National Criminal Justice Honor Society Alternative Breaks Alumni Relations American Society of Civil Engineers Asian Student Association Asian-American Student Nursing Organization Baptist Student Ministry Beta Alpha Psi, Gamma Phi Chapter Black Student Association Campus Cat Coalition Caption Information Christians On Campus Circle K International College Panhellenic Cycling - Sports Club Dan Dipert University Welcome Center - MavElite Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority, Inc. Delta Delta Delta Delta Sigma Pi Delta Upsilon International Fraternity EXCEL Campus Activities Engineers Without Borders Esports Fellowship of Christian University Students Filipino Student Association Folllett Student Leadership Center Fraternity & Sorority Life Freshman Leaders on Campus (FLOC) German Language Society Gerontology Organization Gymnastics Sport Club Health Occupations Students of America Japanese Culture Society Kendo Club Korean Culture Association LGBTQ+ Program Lambda Chi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Leadership Honors Program Liberal Arts Constituency Council Martial Arts Club Maverick Marching Band Maverick Secular Society Mavericks for Christ Minority Association of Premedical Students Multicultural Greek Council North American Society for Trenchless Technology Office for Students with Disabilities Office of Undergraduate Research Phi Beta Sigma Pi Kappa Phi Pi Tau Sigma Pre-Law Center Pre-Law Society Pre-Optometry Professional Society Pro-Life Mavericks Redeemed Christian Fellowship Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Program SKY Science Constituency Council Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority Inc. Society for Human Resource Management Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers Society of Women Engineers Spirit Groups Student Governance Student Society of Real Estate Sustainable Engineering Minor The Advancement of Females in Medicine The Big Event, Student Activities The Lockheed Martin Career Development Center - Student Employment UTA PD Crime Victim Services UTA Volunteers University Catholic Community Wesley Foundation Women in Law Young Americans for Freedom alpha Kappa Delta Phi iConnect
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.