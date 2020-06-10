Instagram Twitter
Our organization is a team of individuals who are bonded through our love of gymnastics.

We welcome gymnasts of all levels, from those just starting out to those who have done gymnastics competitively in the past. We have a recreational team and a competitive team so you can choose whichever path you prefer. If you are interested in joining us please email utagymnasticsclub@gmail.com or DM us @utagymnastics on Instagram.

