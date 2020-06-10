Our organization is a team of individuals who are bonded through our love of gymnastics.
We welcome gymnasts of all levels, from those just starting out to those who have done gymnastics competitively in the past. We have a recreational team and a competitive team so you can choose whichever path you prefer. If you are interested in joining us please email utagymnasticsclub@gmail.com or DM us @utagymnastics on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.