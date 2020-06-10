The UTA Esports student organization is a competitive and casual gaming community that hosts LAN events, online and in-person tournaments, as well as other social events.
We also support several teams in multiple titles that compete all over the country. No matter your skill level, you will feel welcomed all the same!
