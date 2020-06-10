Women in Law (WIL) is a petitioning student organization dedicated to empowering, educating, and embracing female members of the UTA community with an appreciation for law and legal studies.
WIL strives to provide resources to advance women's interest in the legal world and to celebrate similarities and differences in backgrounds and views by building lasting relationships between members and with professional women in our community.
