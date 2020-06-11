Coming in as a freshman or new student transfer to college can be an intimidating transition.
People can often feel afraid of seeing so many new faces and not knowing anyone however, UTA ALPFA is one of the most unique organizations on campus that helps you build friendships and learn amazing things during your time at UTA. The Association of Latino Professionals for America at UTA is a business organization that pushes for the empowerment of young Latinos and non-Latino individuals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.