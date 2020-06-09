Society for Human Resource Management

The Society for Human Resources Management at the University of Texas at Arlington is a student chapter of SHRM.
It’s an organization that is open to all majors and is intended to help expand knowledge of the HR Management field. Our mission is to provide opportunities, experiences and resources for our members that can help their professional career. As well as establish connections and develop leaderships through events.
