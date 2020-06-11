Instagram Website
Student National Medical Associations (SNMA) is committed to supporting current and future underrepresented minority medical students, addressing the needs of underserved communities, and increasing the number of clinically excellent, culturally competent and socially conscious physicians.

Minority Association of Pre-medical Students (MAPS) represents the undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students of SNMA that assists pre-medical students in reaching their professional goals.

Minority Association of Premedical Students logo
