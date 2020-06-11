Student National Medical Associations (SNMA) is committed to supporting current and future underrepresented minority medical students, addressing the needs of underserved communities, and increasing the number of clinically excellent, culturally competent and socially conscious physicians.
Minority Association of Pre-medical Students (MAPS) represents the undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students of SNMA that assists pre-medical students in reaching their professional goals.
