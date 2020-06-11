HOSA logo
Instagram Facebook
Organization Site

Click here to meet us live on Fridays from 1-2 pm

HOSA is a pre-health organization that aims to enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care by providing opportunities for knowledge, skill and leadership development of all health science education students, therefore, helping the student meet the needs of the health care community.

We are looking forward to meeting ya'll so come see what we're all about!

Load comments