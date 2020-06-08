Delta Sigma Pi logo
Delta Sigma Pi is a professional fraternity organized to foster the study of business.

It is one of the largest co-ed professional business fraternities in the world garnering over 300,000. Delta Sigma Pi has helped many students network and gain professional skills. It has helped students make lasting friendships and professional relationships to help them in life and their career.

