American Society of Civil Engineers
Instagram
Organization Site

Click here to meet us live on Fridays from 1-2 pm

The American Society of Civil Engineers is a link for students to the professional world.

UTA ASCE works with the Dallas and Fort Worth professional chapters along with other professionals at our monthly meetings. UTA ASCE also has a concrete canoe team and participates in smaller competitions such as concrete bowling and frisbee. ASCE is a great way to get involved on campus and collaborate with other engineers.

Load comments