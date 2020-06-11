The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
We aim to unify our communities, achieve social equality, and promote the well-being of all people. We strive for these goals through civic engagement, civil advocacy, educational forums/events, and community service.
