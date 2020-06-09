Filipino Student Association
The Filipino Student Association is a flourishing active non-profit cultural, student organization at the UTA.

FSA welcomes students from all backgrounds and advocates its mission statement with cultural performances, all types of competitive sports, social gatherings as well as all types of activities and events. FSA consists of families, cultural, modern dance, and sports. In the spring, GoodPhil is held where 13 schools compete in a 3 day event in all aspects of FSA of dance and sports.

